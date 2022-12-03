Joliet man charged with child pornography possession

A Joliet man who pleaded guilty to battering a woman earlier this year now faces new charges of possessing files of child pornography on an electronic device that belongs to him, police said.

On Wednesday, investigators with Illinois State Police arrested Bernard Kelly, 29, of Joliet on three child pornography charges.

After an extensive investigation, a search warrant was executed in the 1300 block of Copperfield Avenue, which is where Kelly lives, Illinois State Police said.

“Files containing child pornography were located on an electronic device belonging to Kelly,” police said.

About 6 p.m. the same day, Kelly was taken to the Will County jail.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

On Jan. 18, 2022, Kelly pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery of a woman Oct. 30, 2020, court records show. Prosecutors dropped another charge of domestic battery against him.

Kelly was sentenced to 24 months of court supervision.