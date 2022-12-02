3 suffer cuts, stab wounds in Crete Township attack

An elderly couple in Crete Township have been hospitalized for injuries they suffered in an attack allegedly perpetrated by a 36-year-old man who’s also been hospitalized for injuries, according to Will County authorities.

All three people were taken to Chicago-area hospitals following the attackt on Thursday evening and the third person – the 36-year-old man – was flown to a hospital in the Chicago area, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The other two people injured in the attack, described as “domestic in nature,” were a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, sheriff’s officials said.

“It appears that the Crete couple will survive their injuries,” sheriff’s officials said.

Initial reports said the 36-year-old male attacked the Crete couple inside their home.

“It appears that the male is related by marriage to the Crete couple,” sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public, but the crime scene is still under investigation by detectives and crime scene investigators.

The attack happened at 6:41 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in Crete Township. The area is about 40 miles east of Joliet and is close to the Illinois-Indiana border.

Deputies found three people in need of immediate medical attention, officials said.

“It appeared to deputies that all three individuals were cut and stabbed with a knife, and possibly shot,” according to sheriff’s officials.

Inside the residence, deputies discovered a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man bleeding profusely with multiple injuries..

A 36-year-old man from Wisconsin was also inside the residence.

“A firearm may have been fired both inside and outside of the home, but it does not appear that anyone was struck with gunfire,” sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies performed life-saving measures on all three victims, who were later taken to a Chicago area hospitals for treatment.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with other local and state police agencies in attempting to locate other known family members to check on their welfare,” sheriff’s officials said.

Check back with the Herald-News for further updates to this story.