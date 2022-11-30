Updated: Burn victim in Joliet dies at Cook County hospital

A woman from Joliet who suffered burn injuries after accidentally setting her clothes on fire has died at a Cook County hospital.

Sherri Puhl, 52, of the 1100 block of Waverly Place, was pronounced dead at 7:14 p.m. on Monday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Joliet police confirmed Puhl is the same victim who suffered burn injuries at a residence in the 1200 block of North Raynor Avenue.

Natalia Derevyanny, spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, said Puhl’s autopsy would be conducted Wednesday and a cause of manner and death would be released in the afternoon.

In a news release, Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said at close to 10 a.m. Monday, a crew with Joliet Fire Department responded to the residence for a report of smoke coming from a house.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke in the house with no fire, Carey said.

“The burn victim appeared to have accidentally set her clothes on fire,” Carey said.

The patient was loaded into an ambulance and a Loyola Lifestar helicopter was called to the scene, Carey said.

The woman was then transferred to the helicopter in a nearby parking lot and flown to a burn center at Loyola University Medical Center in Cook County.

“There was smoke throughout the residence but no fire damage to the home,” Carey said.

Fire crews were on scene for almost an hour. The scene was then turned over to Joliet Police Department.