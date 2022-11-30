Construction of Joliet-area pipeline to Lake Michigan to start in 2024

Joliet and other communities involved in the Lake Michigan water project will meet with contractors Wednesday as they prepare to start building the pipeline in 2024.
The project involves a 60-mile pipeline that at one point will cross under the Des Plaines River, four pump stations, water storage tanks and more.
Costs have been estimated at $592 million to $810 million, although that could change under a financial reanalysis expected to be done by the end of this year.
Joliet initiated the project, but has since joined five other communities in forming the Grand Prairie Water Commission to share the benefits and costs of bringing Lake Michigan water to towns now dependent on an underground aquifer that is not expected to meet peak demands for water by 2030.
Other municipalities in the commission are Romeoville, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Channahon and Minooka.
Representatives from those communities will be at the contractors meeting held by the Grand Prairie Water Commission.
The contractors outreach event will be held at Joliet Junior College, providing information to construction companies interested in getting some of the work involved in what has been described as one of the biggest water projects in the U.S. now underway.
“There’s a lot of interest in the project,” said Hugh O’Hara, coordinator for the Grand Prairie Water Commission. “When you talk about doing a $600-to-$800 million project, there are a lot of contractors who want a piece of it and want to do the work.”
The scope of the project actually goes beyond the pipeline to Lake Michigan and supporting infrastructure.
O’Hara noted that the six communities in the commission will need to make changes in their water systems in the transition from underground water pumped up from wells to Lake Michigan water.
Bidding on the Lake Michigan project probably will be done in late 2023, O’Hara said.
The costs of the project were expected to be affected by rising construction costs, even before inflation became a national economic issue.
When Joliet approved the project in January 2021, staff and consultants advised that projected costs at the actual time of construction could raise the overall cost of the project to between $725 million and $993 million.
Joliet Utilities Director Allison Swisher told a City Council committee this month that a financial reanalysis of costs should be completed by the end of this year and updated cost estimates will be reported publicly in early 2023.
Swisher noted that the pipeline will extend from Chicago to its farthest point in Channahon.
Key points along the way include a crossing under the Des Plaines River, which will be in the vicinity of 135th Street in Romeoville, she said.
Notice of the Wednesday outreach meeting, she said, was sent to more than 100 contractors.