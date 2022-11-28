Joliet manslaughter convict jailed 2nd time on domestic battery charge

A Joliet man convicted of involuntary manslaughter and facing charges of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program was back in jail for a second time this year after he was accused of battering a woman while armed with a gun.
At 4:28 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 200 block of Sheridan Street and determined that Adrian Bailey, 21, had battered a woman by striking her in the face, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
“Officers learned that during the confrontation, Bailey held a firearm at his side,” English said.
Officers in the residence recovered a .357-caliber revolver but it was not the one held by Bailey during the confrontation, according to English.
Officers were not able to locate any other weapon, he said.
Bailey was arrested and booked into to the Will County jail at 6:34 a.m. on Sunday on probable cause of domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Bailey pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, to the unintentional fatal Sept. 8, 2021 shooting of 24-year-old Dennis Lee in Romeoville. He was sentenced to serve 50% of a two-year prison sentence and credited with 335 days already served in jail.
Prosecutors said Bailey unintentionally killed Lee when he racked the slide of a firearm, which was pointed in the direction of Lee as he was driving a vehicle. Racking the slide of a firearm involves pulling back the upper part of a firearm.
Bailey was paroled from prison on Sept. 8.
On Aug. 30, Bailey was charged with fraudulently obtained a $20,605 loan through the Paycheck Protection Program on March 24, 2021 and fraudulently obtained another loan worth $20,805 from the same program on June 22, 2021.
Bailey was briefly jailed on those charges on Sept. 12. He was released the same day after posting 10% of his $50,000 bond set by Judge Dave Carlson.
The loan fraud case still remains pending in court.