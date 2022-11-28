Breaking: Burn victim in Joliet flown to Cook County hospital, fire chief says

A 41-year-old woman has been flown to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burns to her clothes at a Joliet residence.

At close to 10 a.m. Monday, a crew with Joliet Fire Department responded to a residence in the 1200 block of North Raynor Avenue for a report of smoke coming from a house

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke in the house with no fire, according to a statement from Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey.

“The burn victim appeared to have accidentally set her clothes on fire,” Carey said.

The patient was loaded into an ambulance and a Loyola Lifestar helicopter was called to the scene, Carey said.

The woman was then transferred to the helicopter in a nearby parking lot and flown to a burn center at Loyola University Medical Center in Cook County.

“There was smoke throughout the residence but no fire damage to the home,” Carey said.

Fire crews were on scene for almost an hour. The scene was then turned over to Joliet Police Department.

Police were still blocking North Raynor Avenue between Curtis Avenue and Ingalls Avenue as of 11:32 a.m. on Monday.