Will County gives workshops Tuesday and Thursday for COVID-19 relief funds

Will County will host workshops on Tuesday and Thursday on the application process for federal funds available locally for economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has dedicated $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding for an economic development grant program to assist entities impacted by the pandemic, according to a news release from Will County.

Applications for the funding are due Dec. 30.

The technical assistance workshops are open to representatives from government, local organizations, nonprofits and small businesses.

Participants can get information about eligibility and the application process as well as troubleshoot issues, the release said.

The workshops also will be recorded and be made available online for those who cannot attend. Attendance is not required to apply for the funding, the county said.

Two sessions on Tuesday will be offered virtually and also in person at the Will County Office Building at 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. The sessions are Negative Economic Impacts from 4 to 5 p.m. and Aid to Industries from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sessions on Thursday will be in a virtual format only. The are Negative Economic Impacts from 9 to 10 a.m. and Aid to Industries from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Programs eligible for funding include those managed by community groups, childcare agencies, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations to address affordable housing, education, and financial services for unbanked and underbanked residents.

Direct aid to impacted industries, including small businesses and nonprofits, is available to mitigate financial hardship caused by the pandemic. Aid can be used to support payroll and benefits, offset costs to retain employees, and cover operating costs.

Attendees can learn more and RSVP at www.willcountyillinois.org/arpa-economic-development-workshops/.