Joliet rally held on Black Friday to support Amazon workers

Amazon worker Drew Duzinskas was dressed in a Santa Claus outfit for a rally on Friday, where he said he believed there are some billionaires out there — like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — who’ve been “very, very bad boys and girls and they deserve a big bag of coal.”

The rally in Joliet was part of a global day of action called Make Amazon Pay, which encouraged Amazon warehouse workers around the world to hold protests and strikes for better pay and working conditions on Black Friday, a day that generally marks the beginning of the shopping season.

However, for Duzinskas, that season represents one of the hardest times for warehouse workers.

“There are freezes on the amount of time we can take off, there is mandatory forced over time. So, when everyone else is enjoying their holidays, we are usually in the warehouse working,” Duzinskas said.

Amazon worker Drew Duzinskas (center) speaks to the media while at a Make Amazon Pay rally on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

Duzinskas said he wore the Santa Claus outfit, not only to grab people’s attention, but bring a little Christmas cheer to his fellow Amazon workers on Friday.

Duzinskas also produces videos about labor issues on his TikTok account called drdreduzin. He made one video on Oct. 22 about the staffing issues with the nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Joining Duzinskas for the rally in Joliet were about 15 other people, which included several elected officials and labor union members. The infamous inflatable rat named Scabby made an appearance at the rally with the help of Teamsters Local 179 in Joliet.

Supporters of the Make Amazon Pay rally gather around Scabby the Rat on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

Christine Bright, co-chairwoman of Will County Progressives, said their organization was at the rally to support Duzinskas and unionizing Amazon. She was at the rally with Suzanna Ibarra, chairwoman of Will County Progressives and Joliet City Council candidate.

“The fact that Amazon is union busting across the world is a huge problem. We know that union workers make more money and they have better lives because of unions,” Bright said.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that a federal judge in New York ordered Amazon to stop retaliating against employees engaged in workplace activism.

“It is proven fact when warehouses organize and unionize, that they spend more money in their own communities,” Ibarra said.

Duzinskas said he’s been working at Amazon for three years and he believed it was “about time that they start paying their workers, they start paying for the damage that they’re doing to the climate and they start paying their fair share in taxes.”

Duzinskas said once labor organizing was “introduced into the system at Amazon, changes did start to get made.” He said Amazon did start treating people better, firing people less and got rid of temporary workers.

“However it still doesn’t go far enough. People are constantly scared of being fired, people with chronic health conditions and disabilities are regularly terminated for reasons that are beyond their control in terms of productivity and they have a nationwide pattern of firing people that are involved with union and labor organizing,” Duzinskas said.

Supporters of the Make Amazon Pay rally gather and hold signs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

In response to Friday’s rally, Amazon provided a statement that has been given to other news outlets covering rallies elsewhere. The statement said that while the company is “not perfect in any area, if you objectively look at what Amazon is doing on these important matters, you’ll see that we do take our role and our impact very seriously.”

“We are inventing and investing significantly in all these areas, playing a significant role in addressing climate change with the Climate Pledge commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, continuing to offer competitive wages and great benefits, and inventing new ways to keep our employees safe and healthy in our operations network, to name just a few. Anyone can see for themselves by taking a tour at one of our sites,” the statement said.

In October, Amazon workers in Channahon and Joliet held demonstrations for higher wages and safer working conditions.