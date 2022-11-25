Joliet chamber VP Paone gets state award

Mike Paone, vice president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, was named Distinguished Illinois Chamber of Commerce Executive of the Year.

The award recognizes Paone’s leadership on a state and national level as well as his involvement in the Joliet area, according to the announcement from the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Paone has been elected 2023 board chair for the IACCE.

“Paone’s leadership in the Chamber’s All In legislative initiative supporting businesses across Illinois to serving on the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Organization Management’s Board of Regents, which provides professional education in the field of nonprofit management, demonstrates his devotion outside of his local community,” current IACCE Board Chair Mirinda Rothrock said in a statement announcing the award. “But Paone’s strong involvement in educational, workforce initiatives and economic development organizations in the Joliet area demonstrates his heart is truly where his home is.”

The award was presented at the IACCE Annual Celebration & Awards Dinner on Nov. 3.

The Distinguished Illinois Chamber of Commerce Executive Award begun in 1991 also is known as the Brann Award in honor of Lester W. Brann Jr., the first recipient and past president of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

The award recognizes long-term professional achievements. Criteria includes experience, training and education, service to IACCE and other professional organizations, service to chamber colleagues, ethical conduct, professionalism, leadership and commitment to advancing the profession of chamber management.