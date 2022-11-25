Joliet chamber deadline nears for leadership school

The deadline is approaching for registration in the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Community Leadership School.

The registration deadline is Dec. 9 for the school designed to cultivate community leaders.

The program has been in place since 1977 with the goal “to engage future mentors and leaders while providing the tools necessary to become more active in the community,” according to a chamber announcement with the deadline reminder.

The school runs Jan. 5 to March 9. Classes are 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at various community locations. The cost is $525 for chamber members and $725 for others.

Information about the school and registration instructions can be found on the chamber website, jolietchamber.com. Those interested can also call the chamber at 815-727-5371.