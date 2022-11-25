The Better Business Bureau has some tips for Black Friday shoppers.

Retail traffic is expected to be heavy both at stores and online, the Better Business Bureau noted in a news release.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, typically is the busiest combined online and in-person shopping day of the year.

The National Retail Association forecasts holiday sales increases between 6% and 8%, which would lead to historic highs, the release said.

“This always is a time where emotions run high and, to snap up a great deal people often rush their decisions,” Better Business Bureau President and CEO Steve J. Bernas said in the release. “This can lead to buyer’s remorse if a fast decision leads to getting scammed online, or buying an item that shoppers end up deciding they didn’t want or dealing with a company that turns out to be substandard.”

The Better Business Bureau offered the following tips for shoppers.

• Make the most of Blac deals by starting with a list of items and using sales flyers and prop=motions to determine which stores have the best prices. Set a budget before starting to shop and stick with it.

• Make the most of Black Friday deals by starting with a list of items and using sales flyers and prop=motions to determine which stores have the best prices. Set a budget before starting to shop and stick with it.

• Read the fine print. Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off purchases but could exclude specific items such as “doorbusters.” Be careful on high discounts. The original price could be inflated before an item is marked 75% off. Check price tags, terms, and conditions.

• Plan your shopping spree. Make a map of stores to visit and what items you want. Some sales are only for specific times of the day. Some retailers limit the amount of deeply discounted items available.

• Sign-up for email alerts. Many stores offer their best deals and exclusive coupons to email alert subscribers. You can unsubscribe after the holidays if needed.

• Know return policy and warranty information and provide the information to the gift recipient. Rules change from store to store.