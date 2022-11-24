$2.5 million bond set for Braidwood man charged with predatory assault of child

A Braidwood man has been jailed on a $2.5 million bond on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a female minor.

On Nov. 16, Nelson List, 67, was arrested by officers with the Braidwood Police Department on a charge of predatory sexual assault of a child.

The offense is a class X felony that is punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison.

The following day, Judge Fred Harvey set List’s bond at $2.5 million following a court hearing where he determined there was probable cause to continue List’s detention at the Will County jail.

As a condition of bond, List is not allowed to make contact with the alleged victim in the case or anyone under 18.

List’s next court hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 18.