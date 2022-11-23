Joliet Zonta Club holds rally against domestic violence

About 50 people marched Tuesday in downtown Joliet for a rally against domestic violence.
The rally was organized by the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area to bring awareness to the Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women campaign and advocate for all those who have suffered from gender-based violence.
Joliet Central High School’s drum line led the march that began at the Chicago Street and ended at the old Will County Courthouse.
“Today, we begin our annual awareness to spread our message, Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women,” said Beth Colvin, president of the Zonta Club of Joliet Area. “We do so by placing pennants on this courtyard as a reminder that women’s rights should be recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential.”
The rally also is meant to kick off Zonta’s 16 Days of Activism to raise awareness about gender-based violence.
Joining the rally were Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant; Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow; Mary McGavin, Guardian Angel Community Services chief operating officer; Tomitra Fluker, a survivor advocate for Reclaim13; and Jessica Beezhold, outreach director for U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood.
Bertino-Tarrant told the crowd at the rally that it is important to remember that domestic violence can happen anywhere and it does happen in communities in Will County.
Bertino-Tarrant said there are organizations helping to support victims and give women a voice, such as Zonta Club, Guardian Angel Community Services, MorningStar Mission, Daybreak Shelter, Glasgow’s office and the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.
“Today is a day of remembrance,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “We need to remember those who are known and unknown. May we keep their memories in our hearts as we continue the hard work of ending violence against women throughout our communities.”
Glasgow said in 1995 he was observing how domestic violence cases were being handled in court and saw many of them were adjudicated in misdemeanor courtrooms with other cases involving criminal damage to property and retail theft.
“It just wasn’t working,” Glasgow said.
He said he applied for a federal grant to hire a prosecutor to handle only domestic violence cases and asked the chief judge of Will County to house those cases in one courtroom.
Yet one issue for Glasgow that still remains paramount to this day is helping victims of domestic violence find places to live while the cases are pending in court.
Glasgow said Volunteers of America, a non-profit organization, had a proposal to bring a 42-unit apartment building to the area to provide shelter for women with children who are victims of domestic violence or struggling with drug addictions.
“Volunteers of America are still out there and if they get right zoning, they can get something like this done, and I’m telling you, that is the true answer,” Glasgow said.
Beezhold read a letter from Underwood that said she was proud to join U.S. President Joe Biden in celebrating the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. The reauthorization provides funding for all programs under the act through 2027.
“These programs tackle sexual assault in the military and fund efforts to reduce the backlog of unprocessed rape kits, among other things,” Beezhold said.
Beezhold said Underwood was also proud to support the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun prevention legislation that keeps guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
McGavin cited one example of how local communities can save even one life.
She said last year, Guardian Angel Community Services sheltered a victim and helped her with legal services thanks to Glasgow’s office, but the woman decided the safest place for her was a family on the other side of the country.
McGavin said it was funds from Zonta and other private donors that allowed their organization help her with costs for gas, oil and hotel rooms as she made her trip to a family that welcomed her with open arms.
“We, literally, as a community saved her life,” McGavin said.