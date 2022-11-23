Joliet murder defendant charged with stabbing 2nd man, striking woman with vehicle

A Joliet man already facing a first-degree murder charge has been indicted on new charges alleging he stabbed a second man and struck a woman with his vehicle.

Jose Aguilar-Moreno, 31, was arrested on Oct. 26, after he was accused of stabbing Jorge Chiguil-Toto, 40, with a knife at the Spanish American Club, 413 Meeker Ave., Joliet, and running him over with a vehicle.

Chiguil-Toto died from injuries he suffered in the Oct. 24 incident.

On Nov. 10, a Will County grand jury returned an indictment against Aguilar-Moreno that accused him of stabbing a second male victim in the same Oct. 24 incident and using his vehicle to strike Carla Sis-Lem De Yoj, 37, of Joliet.

Sis-Lem De Yoj was charged on Dec. 30 with breaking a glass beer bottle and cutting a bartender’s arm on Nov. 28, 2021, at Rey De Copas, 723 Collins St., Joliet. She has pleaded not guilty to four aggravated battery charges and scheduled for a plea hearing on Jan. 10.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said following further investigation into the incident, police determined Sis-Lem De Yoj was also struck by Aguilar-Moreno’s vehicle and she suffered minor injuries.

The Nov. 10 indictment charges Aguilar-Moreno with the first-degree murder of Chiguil-Toto, the stabbing the second male victim and striking Sis-Lem De Yoj with a vehicle.

Aguilar-Moreno remains in the Will County jail on a $2 million bond set by Judge Fred Harvey on Oct. 27.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Tuminello recommended the bond amount after telling Harvey that the state’s evidence at that point would show Aguilar-Moreno got into fight with several people at the Spanish American Club, stabbed Chiguil-Toto with a knife and then ran over Chiguil-Toto with a vehicle.

Tuminello said the preliminary cause was from both the stab wounds and the vehicle but a forensic pathologist said the stab wounds were not fatal and that the vehicle was likely the primary cause of Chiguil-Toto’s death.