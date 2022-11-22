Joliet man accused of attacking woman over broken video game system: cops

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman following an argument the two had over a broken video game system, police said.

At 8:43 a.m. Monday, Patrick Innocente, 27, of Joliet, was arrested on a warrant on charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The charges stem from a domestic disturbance that was reported at 6:03 p.m. on Oct. 14.

At that time, officers responded to the front desk of the Joliet Police Department regarding the incident occurred at a residence in the 600 block of North Center Street, English said.

Officers determined that Innocente engaged in an argument with a woman over a broken video game system, English said.

Innocente grew angry and attacked the woman, he said.

“The victim then attempted to escape and call 911 at which time Innocente knocked her phone from her hands,” English said.

Following Innocente’s arrest on Monday, he was booked into the Will County jail.

His bond was set at $15,000 bond. He remains in jail as of Tuesday morning.