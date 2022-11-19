Will County Board approves $782 million budget

The Will County Board has approved a $782 million budget for 2023.

The budget approved Thursday is balanced, includes a reduction in the property tax rate and funds key initiatives, according to a news release from the County Board.

“We are funding key programs that will make a difference in residents’ lives while also lowering the county tax rate in difficult times,” board Speaker Mimi Cowan, D-Naperville, said in the release.

The budget includes $255 million in the corporate fund and $527 million in special revenue funds. It was approved before fiscal 2023 begins Dec. 1.

The budget provides additional revenue for the state’s attorney, sheriff and health department, according to the release. It also funds technology upgrades to protect county systems against cyberattacks.

“The board has worked together to maintain the AA+ bond rating for the county and meet our cash reserve policy goals,” Minority Leader Mike Fricilone, R-Homer Glen, said in the release. “These types of sound fiscal practices have allowed Will County to continue to advance critical efforts while not burdening our residents with higher taxes.”