Joliet Park District commissioner plans to sue ex-city councilman

A Joliet Park District commissioner said she plans to file a lawsuit against a former city council member whom she says accused her of plotting to blackmail him with nude pictures.

The criminal case against former councilman Don “Duck” Dickinson came to a sudden end on Tuesday, when a Will County judge granted a defense motion to dismiss the case without any arguments from the special prosecutor. The defense motion contended Dickinson believed he never told the police he had been threatened by Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

As a result, the case ended with more questions about the circumstances surrounding an incident that involves at least three elected officials in the third largest city in Illinois.

It has not been exactly clear what role, if any, Jobe-Gavin played in the Dickinson case since he first filed a police report on Nov. 2, 2020, that accused O’Dekirk of telling people he had nude photos of him. O’Dekirk denied the accusations.

Dickinson was listed as the victim, O’Dekirk as the suspect and Jobe-Gavin as “other.”

In 2020, Dickinson did confirm he suspected an elected official plotted to blackmail him with a nude photograph but would not comment on the report or the alleged involvement of O’Dekirk or Jobe-Gavin.

However, Jobe-Gavin said in a statement provided to The Herald-News on Wednesday, that Dickinson indicated she was the one who had been plotting to blackmail him with nude pictures. She denied that accusation.

A judge dismissed the criminal case against former Joliet city council member Don “Duck” Dickinson on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Shaw Local News Network)

Jobe-Gavin said she was disappointed in the outcome of the case. She said Dickinson and any other parties involved “should be held responsible for defamation and libel regarding his unfounded, negligent, deceiving and vindictive statements” a 2020 city council meeting and to The Herald-News.

Jobe-Gavin said Dickinson failed to “retract, acknowledge and apologize for his false statements” against her publicly or privately, or take responsibility for his “deceitful allegations” against her.

“Due to Mr. Dickinson deceitful and defaming statements, it has left Commissioner Jobe-Gavin no other options to pursue litigious actions in attempt for civil justice bringing to light to the truth,” the statement said.

Dickinson was unable to be reached by phone and he did not respond to a text message.

In response to the statement, Dickinson’s attorney, Frank Andreano, provided his own statement that said, “Mr. Dickinson respects Ms. Jobe-Gavin as a person and public servant. Mr. Dickinson has not, and will not, publicly discuss his past relationship with Ms. Jobe-Gavin.”

Jobe-Gavin said in 2020 that she planned to sue Dickinson, but has not done so. She did not have a date yet on when the lawsuit will be filed.

“Unfortunately, at this time I am unaware why Mr. Dickinson choose to single me out to name me in a police report citing those allegations against me,” Jobe-Gavin said.

She said it was after she informed Dickinson in 2020 of her withdrawal of her endorsement of his candidacy for re-election that he moved forward with “actions that were vindictive, retaliatory, and a desperate plea for attention.”

She denied Dickinson ever sending her nude photos of himself.

She said it was her understanding that Dickinson allegedly sent nude pictures to other women in text messages, as said by resident Jerry Hervey at a council meeting.

At the Oct. 6, 2020 meeting, Hervey confronted Dickinson about “racially insensitive and sexually insensitive” text messages.

In 2020, Dickinson said he did send a message to an African-American woman with whom he was in a relationship that said, “Joliet is not ready for a power biracial couple.”