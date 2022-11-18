Joliet cargo container stacks: How high is too high?

Two future trucking facilities will stack cargo containers two fewer than they wanted.

The Joliet City Council this week limited the facilities to container stacks three high instead of the five they sought.

The council was divided on the three-stack limit sought by council member Jan Quillman.

“I’ve been to places, and they just get higher and higher,” Quillman said before the council vote Tuesday. “They just sit there, and they rust. It’s not good for the environment.”

The council vote was 5-4 with Mayor Bob O’Dekirk casting a tie-breaking vote in favor of the three-stack limit.

The three-stack limit is lower than what is allowed at the CenterPoint Intermodal Center, where containers can be stacked five high, City Manager James Capparelli said.

The two facilities on the council agenda this week needed special use permits before construction, and the council is able to impose conditions for the permits.

One is to be built at 3350 Channahon Road in the Ketone Business Center. The other is planned for 3850 S. Youngs Road.

Voting with Quillman on the three-stack limit along with the mayor were Larry Hug, Sherri Reardon and Cesar Guerrero. Voting against it were Pat Mudron, Joe Clement, Bettye Gavin and Terry Morris.

The city already had imposed a five-stack limit on both facilities before the plans were brought to the council for approval.

The matter was debated Monday at a council workshop meeting, where Quillman argued that the stacking limit be lowered from five to three. She said container yards around Joliet would want higher stacking if the two projects were approved for five-high.

Five-high would “wreck everything from an aesthetic point of view,” Quillman said.

Attorney Tom Osterberger, representing Ketone on the Channahon Road project, disagreed.

“Aesthetically, you absolutely won’t see it,” Osterberger told the council Monday.

Channahon Road also is Route 6 and a heavily traveled corridor.

But Osterberger argued that the lay of the land and the location was such that the containers would not be visible away from the trucking facility, which would include a building in front of the container yard.

“It’s quite isolated and in the right spot,” Osterberger said. “You absolutely will not see a container.”