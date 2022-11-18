Bolingbrook bank robbery suspects still at large

Three suspects involved in a Bolingbrook bank robbery where employees were tied up still remain at large as of Thursday.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to Huntington Bank, 333 Quadrangle Drive, Bolingbrook, after the robbery wa reported. The suspects still remain at large.

It was the second bank robbery in Bolingbrook in three days.

The other robbery occurred Nov. 12 at Bank of America, 111 Lily Cache Lane, Bolingbrook, according to the FBI.

It was not clear if there was any connection between the two robberies. The FBI did not respond to a question on whether the robberies were related.

Bolingbrook police deferred questions to the FBI.

In the Huntington Bank robbery, three suspects were armed with handguns and had tied up employees, according to the FBI.

One suspect dressed as a mailman, the other wore a hi-visibility vest and the third suspect wore red clothing. All three men were masked.

In Plainfield, police arrested Brian Flesher, 30, of Lockport, on robbery charges.

Flesher is considered the suspect in the robberies of three banks that occurred between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 in Plainfield and Joliet, according to Plainfield police.