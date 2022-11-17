Man charged in Will County with $40,000 PPP loan fraud

A man has been jailed in Will County on charges accusing him of defrauding $40,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program and working with a woman to steal $75,000 in unemployment benefits with the use of stolen identities.
At 9:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of identity theft, government property theft, state benefits fraud, forgery and theft.
Larry’s bond has been set at $1.1 million.
Whitney Flowers, 22, of Glen Ellyn, Larry’s co-defendant, was already booked into jail Aug. 22. She was released Aug. 25 after posting 10% of her $50,000 bond.
Larry and Flowers worked together to file for unemployment benefits with the state by using information they stole from three victims, according to a news release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office.
Larry and Flowers fraudulently obtained $75,000 in unemployment benefits, according to Raoul’s office.
With the use of a fictitious company, Larry also filed applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans and fraudulently obtained $40,000 loans in total, according to Raoul’s office.
The loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration.
The Paycheck Protection Program was established in 2020 to help businesses with payroll costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Raoul said thousands of struggling residents and small businesses in Illinois “were forced to rely on unemployment benefits and loans from the SBA during the height of the pandemic.”
“Those who used the crisis to commit fraud and steal from the government also slowed the processing of legitimate claims,” Raoul said.
The Joliet Police Department and other law enforcement agencies have been conducting an investigation that has resulted in numerous arrests in Will County with defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program.
At a press conference on the investigation, Joliet Police Chief William Evans said the targets of the investigation were “in custody and using jail phones to complete the fraudulent PPP loan process.”
Joliet Police Detective James Kilgore said it appeared some of those people used the money to bond out of jail in felon cases.