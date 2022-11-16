State officials celebrate new Romeoville air traffic control tower

A new air traffic control tower at an airport in Romeoville is expected to begin operations on Dec. 1.

The new tower will provide a higher level of safety at Lewis University Airport, to benefit airspace in a region that includes Midway and O’Hare airports in Chicago, and provided enhanced training for prospective pilots at Lewis University, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

In a statement, Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said the new tower is “another testament to the investments we are making to advance our infrastructure — planes, trains and automobiles included.”

The $8 million tower project was supported by $6 million from Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, an almost $45 billion six-year program to improve infrastructure in the state.

“This air traffic control tower isn’t just about aviation safety — it’s about providing economic and educational opportunities for the people of Will County and all of Illinois,” Pritkzer said.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman provided a statement that said Rebuild Illinois is strengthening the state’s status “transportation hub of the nation by investing in all modes of transportation, aviation included.”

“The new air traffic control tower at Lewis University will positively impact safety and mobility in an important part of the state for many years to come,” Osman said.

The tower will become part of Lewis University Airport, owned and operated by Joliet Regional Port District and staffed by air traffic controllers contracted through the Federal Aviation Administration, according to IDOT.