Prosecutors seek forfeiture of vehicle in Joliet involuntary manslaughter case

Will County prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of a Chevrolet Silverado belonging to a man charged with the involuntary manslaughter of another man in Joliet.

In the forfeiture complaint filed Nov. 1, prosecutors alleged John Williamson, 68, of Joliet, had used the Chevrolet Silverado “in connection with the offense of involuntary manslaughter.” The forfeiture is set for hearing on Dec. 14.

Williamson has been charged with the Aug. 1 involuntary manslaughter of Rickey Moffett, 59, who died from a stab wound. Moffett had managed to walk into Murphy’s Express gas station, 2504 W. Jefferson St., to report he had been stabbed. He later died on Aug. 5 at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center.

An indictment alleged Williamson acted in a reckless manner when he unintentionally killed Moffett by cutting him with a penetrating object.

The case against Williamson has not yet resolved.

Police and prosecutors have declined to explain how Moffett’s death was the result of involuntary manslaughter. Heavily redacted police reports released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request did not shed further light on the circumstances behind the incident except in one vague instance.

The reports stated a person – whose name was redacted – told police a couple weeks before the Aug. 1 stabbing that an unidentified older man was in Murphy’s Express gas station and told her that “Moffett was stabbed over money that was owed to him for work he had done.”

In the Nov. 1 forfeiture complaint, prosecutors said surveillance video from Murphy’s Express gas station showed the Chevrolet Silverado enter into the parking lot at 7:44 p.m. on Aug 1. The vehicle was occupied by a driver and two passengers.

The video showed an unidentified passenger step out of the vehicle, open the rear passenger door and then lean into the vehicle, the forfeiture complaint said.

Moffett was seen leaving the vehicle and he appeared to hold his chest and stomach.

Moffett entered Murphy’s Express gas station with stab wounds, threw money on the counter, told the clerk to take the money and said “they” stabbed him, the forfeiture complaint said.

Police tracked the Chevrolet Silverado to Williamson’s residence.

Detectives met with Williamson, who was wearing the same clothes as the vehicle’s occupants, according to the forfeiture complaint.

Prosecutors said Williamson did not give detectives consent to search the Chevrolet Silverado. Detectives in turn said they would obtain a search warrant for the vehicle.

A reddish-colored stain resembling blood was on the rear seat behind the driver’s seat, police reports said.