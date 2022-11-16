No sentencing yet for woman who pleaded guilty to robbery in Joliet murder case

It’s been more than a year since a woman pleaded guilty to robbing a man who was killed outside of a Denny’s restaurant in Joliet, but her sentencing may not happen until some time next year.
On Wednesday, both parties in the case against Bobbie Ollom, 27, of Seneca, agreed to once again set another status hearing for her sentencing.
Ollom’s new status hearing date was set for Jan. 12.
Ollom pleaded guilty on Nov. 15, 2021, to committing an armed robbery with Joshua Anderson, 23, and Christopher Parker, 26, both of Chicago, in a 2019 incident that led to the death of Gregory Brown, 36, outside Denny’s at 2531 Plainfield Road, Joliet.
Ollom agreed to plead guilty to the armed robbery as part of a deal where she must testify truthfully against Anderson and Parker.
The cases against both men have not yet concluded and no trial date has been set.
Anderson has decided to represent himself and he filed a motion Oct. 6 to obtain Ollom’s medical files from birth.
Anderson’s written motion said he was in a dating relationship with Ollom and has reason to believe she is not fit to stand trial or give testimony.
“If co-defendant Bobbie Ollom is mentally unstable, the state will not be able to use her as a state witness and defendant has a right to a fair trial and a right to know if any state witnesses or experts are mentally unstable,” Anderson’s motion said.
Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied Anderson’s motion because he did not give her good cause as to why it should be granted.
At Ollom’s plea hearing, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Vukmir said the state’s evidence would show that Ollom conspired with Anderson and Parker to rob Brown.
Vukmir said Ollom had communicated with Brown before the robbery and she agreed to perform sexual acts for $850. She said Ollom went to Denny’s to meet with Brown, who followed her to her car.
Vukmir said Brown was shot in the head and Ollom said she saw Parker, the alleged shooter, search Brown’s pockets for money. Brown’s body was left in Denny’s parking lot.