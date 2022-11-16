Joliet police searching for arsonists who set vehicles on fire early Wednesday

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a string of fires that damaged four vehicles in Joliet.

About 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of numerous suspicious vehicle fires in Joliet’s Reedwood neighborhood, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined a total of four vehicles were heavily damaged by fire and two more vehicles appeared to have lesser damage from fire, English said.

“It is believed that all the fires were intentionally set with the use of gasoline and that the fires are related,” English said.

The fire-damaged vehicles were located in the 1100 to 1200 block of West Marion Street, the 100 block of South Reed Street, the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street and the first block of Oneill Street.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the incidents should contact Joliet police Detective Donald McKinney by phone at 815-724-3385.

People can upload videos or provide information anonymous to Crime Stoppers of Will County at bit.ly/3tyQ2da.

Videos can also be uploaded with the Ring Neighbors App. More information on the app is available at the city’s website at bit.ly/3g9DPbM.