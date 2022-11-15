Prosecutors seek forfeiture of motorcycle in staged New Lenox robbery case

One of two suspects charged with stealing from Joey’s Red Hots in New Lenox by staging a robbery told police that the idea was hatched after his partner told him he had $12,000 in credit card debt, records show.
Gabriel Peterson, 36, and Joshua Jungles, 31, both of Morris, were charged with theft of cash on Aug. 28, from Joey’s Red Hots, 217 E. Maple St., New Lenox.
Jungles, who worked for Joey’s Red Hots, was further charged with disorderly conduct for falsely reporting to a police officer the restaurant was robbed.
Jungles conspired with Peterson to stage a robbery, according to a forfeiture complaint filed Oct. 27 by Will County prosecutors. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of a Harley-Davidson 2001 motorcycle they alleged belongs to Jungles and was used by Peterson in the incident.
Peterson told police that Jungles told he was going through financial hardship and had $12,000 in credit card debt.
“[Jungles] had come up with a plan to make it look like he was robbed while working and employed [Peterson’s] help in doing so,” the forfeiture complaint said. “[Jungles] explained to [Peterson] that the robbery would take place at his last pickup stop, when no one would be there because the store would be closed.”
The amount reported stolen in the incident was $33,879, according to New Lenox Deputy Police Chief Micah Nuesse.
The officer who responded to a report of an armed robbery at Joey’s Red Hots spoke with Jungles, who said he was “picking up money from multiple Joey’s restaurant locations,” the forfeiture complaint said.
Jungles arrived at the restaurant chain’s New Lenox location and when he left the van he was driving, an “unknown male subject” appeared, brandished a black handgun and threatened him with it, the forfeiture complaint said.
The robber ordered Jungles to “open the business and give him all the money,” the forfeiture complaint said.
Officers eventually uncovered the robbery was staged following further interviews with Jungles and Peterson, the forfeiture complaint said.
Jungles admitted to police he knew the robber was “Gabe” who lives Peterson’s address and Peterson said he had $12,000 in his pocket wrapped in foil that he planned to give to Jungles “like fruitcake, as a surprise,” the forfeiture complaint said. Peterson also told police the gun was plastic.
Peterson said when he arrived at Joey’s Red Hots, Jungles ordered him to the back of the store where the safe was, opened it, emptied it out, then took him to another safe, emptied it as well and put the cash in a plastic sack, the forfeiture complaint said.