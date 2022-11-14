Police searching for driver in Saturday Joliet crash

Officers are searching for the driver of a Buick LaCrosse that struck a ComEd power box in Joliet, police said.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Frontage Road, south of Black Road, for a report of a single-vehicle crash, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. Northeast Frontage Road runs parallel to Interstate 55.

When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied Buick Lacrosse that appeared to have left the roadway while south on Northeast Frontage Road, English said.

The Buick LaCrosse struck a ComEd power box on the north side of the roadway, English said.

“Following an extensive search, officers were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle,” English said.

The Buick LaCrosse sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

English said the crash remains under investigation.