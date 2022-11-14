Chicago woman kicks Joliet officer in chest at Harrah’s Casino: cops

A Chicago woman’s troublesome behavior toward officers at Harrah’s Casino in Joliet led to them carrying her out of the casino and she allegedly kicked one of them in the chest, police said.
At 7:03 p.m. Sunday, Melissa Gonzalez, 39, was booked into the Will County jail following the incident at Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., Joliet.
About an hour and a half earlier, officers responded to the casino for a disturbance and determined Gonzalez was refusing to leave the property at the request of staff, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
“Officers located Gonzalez seated at a gaming table and it appeared that she was intoxicated,” English said.
Gonzalez was accused of behaving belligerently with the officers and charging at one of them in an aggressive fashion, English said.
Officers attempted to place Gonzalez under arrest but she resisted by testing her body and pulling her arms away from them, English said.
Officers were eventually able to place Gonzalez on the ground but they had to carry her out of the casino after she refused to walk under her own power, English said.
“While officers were escorting her, she kicked an officer in the chest,” English said.
Gonzalez was taken to the Joliet Police Department, where she refused to cooperate with processing procedures, English said. She was then take to jail.
Gonzalez remains in jail as of Monday afternoon.