Will County joins nationwide Operation Green Light for Veterans initiative

Will County is participating in a nationwide initiative to support veterans in November by using green light to illuminate several buildings, including the courthouse.

Throughout November, the Will County Courthouse, the Will County Office Building, Sunny Hill Nursing Home and other facilities will be illuminated green at night, according to a news release from Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s Office.

“By shining the green light, we’re showing support for the veterans in our community and thanking them for their service and sacrifices,” said Bertino-Tarrant in a statement.

The lighting is part of a nationwide initiative called Operation Green Light for Veterans, which is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.

The goal of Operation Green Light for Veterans is to raise awareness about the challenges veterans face and resources available to assist them and their families at the county, state and federal levels.

A seminar on resources and programs to help veterans will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Grand Haven Clubhouse, 1520 Grand Haven Road, Romeoville.

To register, veterans can visit bit.ly/3f5ikrA or call 815-267-6119.

Bertino-Tarrant, State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel and State Rep. Natalie Manley are co-hosting the seminar.

“I invite all local veterans to attend, connect with others, and learn about available programs and services. I’m glad to be hosting this seminar with Sen. Cappel,” said Bertino-Tarrant.

Green light has been used in a public advocacy campaign supported by Walmart called Greenlight A Vet.

Green is meant to be the color of hope, renewal and well-being, according to Greenlight A Vet’s website. Green light is also a signal to move forward.

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Avenue, Joliet, provides veterans in the county with financial assistance, employment assistance, combat veteran counseling and homeless prevention programs.