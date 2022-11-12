Shorewood crash at Route 52 ramp to I-55 leads to traffic delays

Police have responded to a crash where a vehicle appeared to have struck a guardrail on Route 52 near the on-ramp to Interstate 55.

At about 12:09 p.m. Saturday, troopers with Illinois State Police assisted with the response to a crash on the top of the Route 52 ramp to the southbound lanes of I-55, said Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson.

Wilson said Shorewood Police Department is the agency handling the crash. He provided no further details on what happened. The Herald-News has reached out to Shorewood police for more information on the incident.

Officers were still on scene as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A single vehicle had front-end damage and appeared to have struck a guardrail in the eastbound lane of Route 52 at the Interstate 55 on-ramp.

Officers were redirecting traffic as a result of the crash.

A vehicle with front-end damage on Route 52 and Interstate 55 in Shorewood on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

