Manhattan Police Department welcomes dog named Apollo to its ranks

The newest officer of the Manhattan Police Department is a dog from Hungary named Apollo who is certified in drug detection, tracking and evidence recovery.

On Nov. 1, the 19-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer took his oath of office at Manhattan Village Hall, according to a news release from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. Manhattan is more than 9 miles south of Joliet.

In a statement, Glasgow said K-9 officers play a “unique and significant role in law enforcement.”

“In addition to helping track down illegal narcotics and providing other assistance in criminal matters, these special dogs are ambassadors of goodwill who support local law enforcement’s efforts in our schools and communities,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow paid for the purchase of Apollo, his training and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle with seized drug asset money from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County.

Originally from Hungary, Apollo was trained in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and he is certified in narcotics detection, tracking, and article and evidence recovery, according to Glasgow’s office.

German Shorthaired Pointers were bred in the 1800s to assist hunters, and they are considered among the top-winning breeds in competitive hunting events, according to the American Kennel Club.

Apollo is the 11th member of Glasgow’s League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends as a member of the K-9s for Cops program.

As part of program, Glasgow’s office pays for the dogs, their training and transport equipment with drug money seized from criminals.

Manhattan police officer Ryan Gulli is Apollo’s handler.

Other dogs who are members of the K-9s for Cops program include:

• Cap in Monee

• Rookie in Shorewood

• Hutch in Channahon

• Roxie in Rockdale

• Mao in Wilmington

• Simo in Crest Hill

• Tib in Elwood

• Tucker in Forest Park

• Nuke in Braidwood

Glasgow’s office also helped purchase the explosive detection dog named Loki for the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos of many of those dogs are viewable on the state’s attorney’s website at willcountysao.com/k-9s-for-our-cops.