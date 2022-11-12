Man accused of unwanted contact with pregnant woman at Joliet Walmart: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of touching a pregnant woman’s stomach at Walmart in Joliet, police said.

On Thursday, John Novak, 27, of Crest Hill, surrendered himself to the Joliet Police Department after he was identified by detectives as a suspect in the Oct. 23 incident.

About 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23, officers responded to Walmart, 2424 West Jefferson Street for a report of a battery, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they determined a man had approached a woman who was pregnant in a store aisle and began to touch her stomach while asking questions about the pregnancy, English said.

“The contact was unsolicited by the victim,” English said.

The woman did not know the man, he said.

The suspect fled the store as the woman notified a store employee, English said.

Detectives investigating the incident identified Novak as the suspect and he was arrested at the police department on a charge of battery and disorderly conduct.

Novak was then released on his own recognizance.