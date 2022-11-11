Joliet suspect in 2019 shooting arrested

A Joliet man has been arrested in a 2019 case where he’s charged with shooting a man who suffered gunshot wounds to his right hand and groin area.

At 2:46 p.m. Thursday, Georvantae Johnson, 25, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by felon in connection with the incident.

Johnson is in jail on a roughly $2 million bond.

A warrant had been pending for his arrest since Oct. 1, 2019. He was not arrested by Joliet police but by another police agency. The Herald-News has contacted the Will County Sheriff’s Office for further details on the case as they have information on the agencies who take defendants to jail.

The charges stem from a shooting that was reported at 7:27 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019.

At that time, officers responded to a shooing at South Center and Allen streets, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings in the 200 block of South Center Street, English said.

While officers were investigating the incident, they were notified that a 28-year-old man arrived at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with two gunshot wounds.

The man arrived there in a private vehicle driven by another person, English said.

Officers went to the hospital and determined that while the 28-year-old man was near South Center and Allen streets, he became involved in an altercation with another man over a past fight, English said.

During the altercation, the man produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the 28-year-old man, English said.

“The victim was struck in the right hand and in the groin by the gunfire,” English said.

The gunshot wounds were not life threatening.

Detectives investigating the shooting were able to identity Johnson as the suspect who shot the 28-year-old man, English said.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Johnson pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years probation, sentenced to 88 days in jail and credited with 44 days already served.

On Feb. 5, 2020, prosecutors petitioned to revoke Johnson’s probation in the drug case. He failed to appear in court several weeks later and a $50,000 bond warrant was issued for his arrest.