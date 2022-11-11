Gifts for Guardians program seeks donations for holiday giving

A Joliet attorney is seeking donations for a program that allows children to select gifts for their parents or guardians during the holiday season.

As part of the Gifts for Guardians program, children choose donated items for their caregivers so they “may experience the joy of giving at Christmas,” according to a news release from Katie Rabenda, an attorney for the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In the news release, Rabenda said she established the program because it saddened her to think “many children do not have the opportunity to experience the joy of giving.”

“I also saw so many caregivers who provided selflessly during this time were seemingly ‘forgotten’ and wanted to allow their kids to show their love and appreciation,” Rabenda said.

Gifts for Guardians is in its fourth year and will make gifts available to children of parents or guardians who are served by the following nonprofit agencies: MorningStar Mission, Forest Park Community and Guardian Angel Community Services.

Suggested items for donations include cozy blankets, travel mugs, gift cards, bath and body items, purses, necklaces, hats and scarfs, headphones, family games and art kits.

Donation boxes have been established at the following locations:

• Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office, 57 N. Ottawa St, Joliet

• Mahoney, Silverman & Cross, 822 Infantry Drive, Suite 100, Joliet

• Joliet Public Library, Ottawa Street Branch, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

• Joliet Public Library, Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Road, Joliet

An Amazon Wishlist has also been created for the program, which is available online at amzn.to/3A8NztE

People wishing to schedule a pickup for gifts or to volunteer should email Rabenda at theblessingbandits@gmail.com.

The Blessing Bandits has a Facebook page created in 2019. The aim of the group is to “make a positive impact on their communities through service, love, charity, and role-modeling.”