Still no verdict yet in 2016 Joliet Township murder case

A Will County judge was not yet ready to deliver his verdict on whether a man is guilty of the brutal Joliet Township slaying of a 62-year-old U.S. Army veteran in 2016.

On Wednesday, Judge Vincent Cornelius told both parties in the case against Blaique Morgan, 26, of Joliet, that his ruling in the case was not yet in final draft form. Morgan and his brother, Amari Morgan, 24, of Joliet, are charged with the murder of Robert Bielec, 62, outside of Bielec’s residence in the 1700 block of Houston Avenue.

“My findings are substantially complete. It’s not in final draft form yet,” Cornelius said.

Cornelius decided to issue his ruling on Monday at the beginning of his court call. He expressed his regret for those who decided to take the effort to come to court Wednesday but he wanted to ensure he made concise findings.

In opening statements, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Alyson Wozniak said the Morgan brothers decided to confront Bielec at his residence. During the confrontation, she said the brothers – both over six feet in height – had ambushed the much shorter Bielec in his driveway.

Shenonda Tisdale, one of Blaique Morgan’s attorneys, has contended there is no evidence to show that her client personally committed the murder or conspired with his brother to kill Bielec.

Tisdale said the case is based on a theory of accountability, which means the state is holding Blaique Morgan accountable for the actions of another. She said prosecutors will not be able to prove her client guilty under that theory or of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

In a 2016 interview with police played during the trial, Blaique Morgan gave detectives several versions of what happened regarding the incident. He claimed that he struck Bielec with a pipe and then indicated his brother struck him with a baseball bat.

Blaique Morgan’s ex-girlfriend, Bianca Rodriguez, 25, also testified. She claimed that Blaique Morgan told her that he killed Bielec, an allegation she did not tell detectives in 2016. At that time, she said Amari Morgan had struck Bielec.

Rodriguez’s interview with police led to the discovery of two pairs of shoes from the Morgan brothers that a forensic scientist testified had Bielec’s blood on them.