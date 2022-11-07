United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services names award winner

JOLIET – The United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services announced that Sue Treharne has been honored with the Melvin J. Larson award in recognition of her continued service to the agency.

The Larson award was created in 1985 to recognize the importance of volunteer service to the agency, according to a news release from UCP-CDS. Larson founded a local chapter in September 1955 with only four families. In 1966, the agency opened its first school dedicated to providing equal educational opportunities for children with developmental disabilities across Will County. The school has grown over the past 56 years and now has services across five counties.

Treharne joined the UCP-CDS board in 2013 and is currently serving in her third term as chair. Before that, she graduated from the University of St. Francis and worked in special education in Joliet Public Schools District 86 and Indian Prairie School District 204.

UCP-CDS offers services to children and adults with severe, multiple disabilities, including autism, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury and orthopedic impairments who are residents of Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Iroquois counties. For information, call 815-744-3500.