Tickets for Buddy Guy as part of ‘Damn Right Farewell Tour’ on sale at Rialto

The Rialto Square Theatre has announced that Buddy Guy will grace its stage as part of his “Damn Right Farewell Tour” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Tickets went on sale for this performance at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning blues icon Buddy Guy celebrates his seventh No. 1 album, “The Blues Don’t Lie,” and bids adieu to extensive touring with the upcoming “Damn Right Farewell Tour,” which kicks off Feb. 17 in Rockford. Visit buddyguy.net for a full list of tour dates, though more will be added.

Tickets range form $47.50 to $135 and are available at ticketmaster.com. For information, visit realtosquare.com.