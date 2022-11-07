Rep. Manley emphasizes local food assistance resources, donations

With the holiday season quickly approaching, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is highlighting food assistance offered by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, as well as opportunities to donate to neighbors in need.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank partners with more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and youth and senior feeding programs to provide nutritious food and resources to 13 counties in northern Illinois. The food bank also offers online grocery ordering through My Pantry Express, allowing neighbors in need to pick up groceries through drive-thru and pop-up locations.

Before the pandemic, 80% of the food distributed by the Northern Illinois Food Bank was donated. Now, only 63% is donated, raising costs for the food bank, according to a news release.

To receive food assistance through the My Pantry Express program, visit https://www.mypantryexpress.org. For information about the Northern Illinois Food Bank, including ways to donate and volunteer opportunities, visit https://solvehungertoday.org.