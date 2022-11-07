Breaking: Lockport robbery suspect nabbed in Plainfield: cops

A Plainfield police officer has apprehended the suspect who’s accused of robbing three banks over a roughly one-week period.

At 1:11 p.m. on Saturday, Plainfield Police Officer Justin Barma was on patrol when he saw a man enter PNC Bank, 13470 S. Route 59, Plainfield, who matched the description of the suspect in previous robberies, according to a statement from Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak.

Shortly afterward, Officer Barma arrested that suspect without incident, Novak said.

The suspect was identified as Brian Flesher, 30, of Lockport.

Flesher was taken to the Plainfield Police Department, charged with robbery and then booked into the Will County jail, Novak said.

Novak is considered the suspect in the robberies of three banks that occurred between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 in Plainfield and Joliet, Novak said.

FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson did not immediately respond to questions about the robberies on Monday.

Flesher remains in the Will County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Flesher is scheduled for a county hearing on Thursday