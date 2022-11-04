No verdict yet in 2016 Joliet Township murder case

A Will County judge said he is taking more time to decide whether a man is guilty of a brutal Joliet Township murder of a 62-year-old U.S. Army veteran in 2016.

Judge Vincent Cornelius was scheduled to potentially deliver a verdict on Friday in the case against Blaique Morgan, 26, of Joliet.

Morgan and his brother, Amari Morgan, 24, of Joliet, are charged with the murder of Robert Bielec, 62, outside of Bielec’s residence in the 1700 block of Houston Avenue. The brothers and Bielec are next door neighbors.

Both parties in the Blaique Morgan case delivered closing arguments on Monday. Blaique Morgan declined to testify on his own behalf in the case.

Cornelius told both parties that he was about 3/4ths of his way through the work he needs to do in order to decide his verdict. He scheduled a a new court date for Nov. 9.

“I am going through the evidence meticulously so I may make meticulous findings,” Cornelius said.

In opening statements, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Alyson Wozniak said Bielec’s roommate, Kristie Maltais, had heard a loud thud while at his residence at Houston Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2016, and saw Bielec lying in the driveway suffering from massive head trauma.

Prosecutors had played a 911 recording of Maltais’ call, where she said she saw Bielec’s body on the driveway with a pool of blood by his head. Maltais was crying when she told the dispatcher, “Oh God, there is blood everywhere.”

Wozniak said the two men decided to confront Bielec at his residence. During the confrontation, she said the brothers – both over six feet in height – had ambushed the much shorter Bielec in his driveway.

Shenonda Tisdale, one of Blaique Morgan’s attorneys, contends there is no evidence to show that her client personally committed the murder or conspired with his brother to kill Bielec.

Tisdale said the case is based on a theory of accountability, which means the state is holding Blaique Morgan accountable for the actions of another. She said prosecutors will not be able to prove her client guilty under that theory or of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

In a 2016 interview with police played during the trial, Blaique Morgan gave detectives several versions of what happened regarding the incident. He claimed he struck Bielec with a pipe and then indicated his brother struck him with a baseball bat.

Blaique Morgan’s ex-girlfriend, Bianca Rodriguez, 25, had also testified. She claimed Blaique Morgan told her that he killed Bielec, an allegation she did not tell detectives in 2016. At that time, she said Amari Morgan had struck Bielec.

Rodriguez’s interview with police led to the discovery of two pairs of shoes from the Morgan brothers that a forensic scientist testified had Bielec’s blood on them.