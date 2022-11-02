Joliet manslaughter convict arrested, accused of shooting threat: cops

A man convicted of unintentionally killing another man and defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program was arrested yet again after he was accusing threatening to shoot a Walgreens employee, police said.

Adrian Bailey, 21, of Joliet, and Jamain Lucas, 19, of Lockport, were both arrested and then released from custody on their own recognizance following the disturbance at Walgreens, 1801 Ingalls Avenue, Joliet.

Jamain Lucas (Joliet Police Department)

On Aug. 8, Bailey pleaded guilty to the Sept. 8, 2021, involuntary manslaughter of Dennis Lee, 24, by accidentally shooting him with a gun in Romeoville.

Bailey has been indicted on charges accusing him of fraudulently obtaining a $20,605 PPP loan on March 24, 2021 and fraudulently obtaining another PPP loan worth $20,805 on June 22, 2021. He’s also charged with fraudulently obtaining $39,920 in state unemployment benefits.

The incident that led to the latest arrest for Bailey began at 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 28, when officers responded to Walgreens for a disturbance and determined Bailey and Lucas were involved in an argument at the store, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers determined Lucas entered the store, acted loud and disorderly, knocked down a store display, grabbed a bottle of laundry detergent and then threw it across the store, English said.

The bottle near struck the Walgreens’ store manager, he said.

Officers learned a store employee refused to allow Bailey to use the restroom when he entered the store and Bailey in turn threatened to shoot the employee, English said. No weapon was observed.

Bailey was arrested at the store while Lucas, who fled the scene, was arrested a short time later following a traffic stop by Will County sheriff’s deputies, English said.

Bailey and Lucas are scheduled to make an appearance on Nov. 14 at the Will County Courthouse for a court hearing regarding the incident.