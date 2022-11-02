Joliet man accused of recklessly firing gun: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of recklessly firing a gun in Joliet, police said.
At 8:34 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Ward and Landau avenues in Joliet for a report of shots fired, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they heard an additional shot.
Officers patrolled the area on foot and found Rodney Little, 31, of Joliet, sitting in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of Landau Avenue, English said.
“Officers determined that it appeared that the gunfire was coming from this location,” English said.
Officers ordered Little to show his hands but he ignored them and ran into the rear of the residence, English said.
After officers established a perimeter around the house, they found a loaded .22-caliber handgun and spent shell casings on the ground where Little had been sitting, English said.
A short time later, Little voluntarily left the residence and was arrested, English said.
At 10:21 p.m. Little booked into the Will County jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, resisting a police officer and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.
In 2017, Little pleaded guilty to felony disorderly conduct and he was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge, according to court records. He was credited with 82 days served in the Will County jail.