Plainfield man accused of possessing child porn, sexual abuse: cops

A Plainfield man was arrested after he was accused of possessing a video showing him engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile, police said.
At 1:04 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Leckrone Drive for a report of possible sexual abuse, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
When officers arrived, they determined that Feliciano Velasco, 28, possessed a video on his phone that showed him engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a 10-year-old child, English said.
The video had been discovered by Velasco’s girlfriend, English said.
Following an additional investigation, Velasco was arrested, English said. He was booked into the Will County jail and he remains there as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Velasco was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography, court records show. The charges listed Friday as the date when those offenses occurred.
Prosecutors are charging the child pornography offense as a class X felony, which is punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
The charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony that carries a penalty of three to seven years in prison.