Breaking: 14 students injured in school bus crash in Bolingbrook: cops

Three school buses in Bolingbrook had crashed into each, leading to 14 students and one adult to suffer minor injuries, police said.
Officers responded to the crash about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, at Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.
An investigation of the crash revealed that westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Lane and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another school bus, police said.
That second school bus then struck the rear of a third school bus, police said.
All three buses carried high school students at the time of the crash.
“14 students and 1 adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries,” police said.
Two of the school buses were towed as a result of the crash, police said.