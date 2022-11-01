November 01, 2022
Breaking: 14 students injured in school bus crash in Bolingbrook: cops

By Felix Sarver
Emergency lights (Provided photo)

Three school buses in Bolingbrook had crashed into each, leading to 14 students and one adult to suffer minor injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the crash about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, at Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

An investigation of the crash revealed that westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Lane and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another school bus, police said.

That second school bus then struck the rear of a third school bus, police said.

All three buses carried high school students at the time of the crash.

“14 students and 1 adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries,” police said.

Two of the school buses were towed as a result of the crash, police said.