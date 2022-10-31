Channahon schools locked down during rambling arrest

Three Channahon schools were placed on precautionary lockdown during the pursuit of an armed man who was arrested on Monday morning.

Channahon police were assisted by three other departments during the course of an arrest that started when the suspect allegedly ran off with someone’s cellphone after an argument.

Police brought in a Critical Intervention Team and eventually used what was called a “less-than-lethal projectile” before taking into custody Ashar S. Simmons, 28, of the 2100 block of Allege Court in Naperville.

Simmons was struck with the projectile while reaching into a bag in which he claimed to have a knife and a gun, according to a press release from Channahon police.

Police did find a knife.

Police said they had spent nearly an hour with Simmons on Sandpiper Drive, using deescalation strategies that included deployment of the Critical Intervention Team. An officer with a military background was brought in after Simmons told police that he is a Marine veteran.

During the course of the incident a lockdown was ordered for Galloway School, Channahon Junior High School and Families of Faith Christian Academy as a precaution, police said.

It all started shortly before 9 a.m. when police responded to a 911 hang-up call in the area of Municipal Drive and Northern Illinois Drive.

There, a “female victim” told police that Simmons had run off with her cellphone into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Drive, the police release said.

Police found Simmons on Municipal Drive, where he refused to obey orders to stop, told officers he would “disarm” them, and said he had a knife in a bag he was carrying, police said. As the pursuit continued, Simmons told police he had a gun in his bag.

“Simmons stopped running from officers on Sandpiper Drive but continued to refuse to cooperate,” the release said.

There, Simmons repeatedly told police “he would not comply with their demands” until he was eventually struck by the projectile in the lower abdomen while reaching into his bag, the release said. Simmons was evaluated by paramedics and refused further medical treatment, police said.

Police recovered a knife at the scene.

Simmons was charged with threatening a public official because of his threat to disarm police while having a knife, Deputy Chief Adam Bogard said. He also was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Channahon police were assisted by police from Shorewood, Minooka and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.