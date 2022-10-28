Wrong-way drunk driver crashed into vehicle in Joliet: cops

A Joliet man suspected of driving drunk had crossed over into the wrong lane on Caton Farm Road and crashed into another vehicle on the roadway that left him and the other driver with injuries, police said.

At 11:36 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Caton Farm Road and Pebble Beach Drive for a report of a crash with injuries, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers’ preliminary investigation of the crash led them to determine that a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 19-year-old Plainfield resident was traveling west on Caton Farm Road, English said.

A Mercedes Benz C300 that was traveling east on Caton Farm Road had entered the westbound lanes of the same road and collided into the front of the Chevrolet Malibu, English said.

Eliezer Cruz, 23, of Joliet, was identified by police as the driver of the Mercedes Benz C300.

Cruz and the 19-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Malibu were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with minor injuries, English said.

“While officers spoke with Cruz, he exhibited signs of possible alcohol impairment and indicated to officers that he had consumed alcohol before driving,” English said.

Cruz was arrested while he was at the hospital, English said. Officers discovered he did not have either a driver’s license or insurance.

Officers had arrested Cruz on probable cause of aggravated driving under the influence, no valid driver’s license, operating with uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage and driving on the wrong side of a roadway.

After Cruz was discharged from the hospital’s care, he was booked into the Will County jail at close to 4:30 a.m. on Friday. He still remains in jail.