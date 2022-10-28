Shorewood man charged with possessing child porn videos

A Shorewood man was arrested on charges accusing him of possessing digital videos of child pornography on his cellphone.
About 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jonathan Shaw, 37, was booked into the Will County jail on three charges of child pornography.
Shaw was jailed following his arrest by agents with Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3.
An extensive investigation by Illinois State Police led their agents to execute a search warrant at Shaw’s residence in the 500 block of Shorewood Drive in Shorewood, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
Files containing child pornography were located on an electronic device belonging to Shaw, police said.
A criminal complaint filed in court alleged it was digital videos on a cellphone in possession of Shaw.
The investigation of Shaw remains open and ongoing, police said.
During Friday’s bond hearing, Judge Fred Harvey found probable cause to keep Shaw locked p in jail and set his bond at $200,000, according to court minutes in the case.
Harvey made it a condition of Shaw’s bond for him not to possess, use or operate any computers or cellphones for any reason or purpose, court records show.
Shaw is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18, to determine if there’s probable cause that he committed the offenses he’s been charged with.