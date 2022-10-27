Joliet man stabbed man, ran him over with vehicle outside bar, prosecutor says

A judge set a $2 million bond for a man accused of not only stabbing another man at a Joliet bar but running him over with a vehicle.
At a bond hearing on Thursday, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Tuminello told Judge Fred Harvey that the state’s evidence at that point would show Jose Aguilar-Moreno, 30, stabbed Jorge Chiguil-Toto, 40, on Monday at the Spanish American Club, 413 Meeker Avenue, Joliet.
After Chiguil-Toto was stabbed, he was sitting outside of the bar and resting when Aguilar-Moreno got inside of Nissan Pathfinder, drove it over a sidewalk and ran over Chiguil-Toto, according to Tuminello,
Judge Fred Harvey asked Tuminello what the cause of death was.
Tuminello said the preliminary case was both the stab wounds and the vehicle but a forensic pathologist said the stab wounds were not fatal and that the vehicle was likely the primary cause of Chiguil-Toto’s death.
Tuminello recommended a $2 million bond for Aguilar-Moreno, which was set by Harvey.
The charges against Aguilar-Moreno alleged that he killed Chiguil-Toto by running him over with a vehicle. It did not mention him stabbing Chiguil-Toto.