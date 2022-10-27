Joliet man charged with fatally stabbing man at bar: cops

A man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man Monday at a Joliet bar.

Jose Aguilar-Moreno, 30, of Joliet, has been identified by police detectives as the man who allegedly stabbed Jorge Chiguil-Toto, 40, of Joliet at Spanish American Club, 413 Meeker Avenue, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Aguilar-Moreno was arrested after he was located at his residence in the 500 block of Francis Street in Joliet, English said.

Aguilar-Moreno is also suspected of stabbing another 40-year-old man at the bar, and striking a 50-year-old man in the face, English said. The 40-year-old man is in stable condition, while the 50-year-old man refused treatment.

English provided a statement from Joliet Police Chief William Evans about Aguilar-Moreno’s arrest.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Chiguil-Toto as well as the others injured in this senseless act of violence. Our detectives and officers were relentless in working this case and I could not be prouder of the members of the Joliet Police Department,” Evans’ statement said.

Chiguil-Toto and a 40-year-old stabbing victim were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Chiguil-Toto was pronounced dead at the hospital.