Joliet law may sterilize dogs repeatedly on the loose

A Joliet ordinance that would require repeatedly loose dogs be sterilized is headed to the City Council for a vote.

The proposal had been held up since it first went to a council committee in August. But the Land Use and Legislative Committee earlier this month voted to recommend it to the full council for approval.

Councilwoman Jan Quillman at the Oct. 13 committee meeting, questioned whether the ordinance could lead to loose dogs being destroyed since it provides for impoundment.

“After animals are picked up by us they usually go to rescue or adoption,” Joliet Township Animal Control Officer Jamie McKeen told the committee.

The proposed sterilization requirement is being added to the city’s loose dog ordinance. Sterilization would be required if a dog is “running at large” a second time. If the dog is not sterilized within 30 days after being reclaimed, it would be impounded and sterilized at the owner’s expense.

A dog at large is defined as a dog found on “any public street, sidewalk, alley, parkway or an unenclosed place... unless the dog is firmly held on a leash or is in an enclosed vehicle.”