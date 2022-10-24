Woman files counter lawsuit over deadly Joliet Township crash

A woman who faces a lawsuit from the widow of a man who died after a Joliet Township crash has initiated her own civil case that blames him for causing the incident.

On Oct. 12, Tialonda Robinson, 38, of Joliet filed a lawsuit against Mary Langlois, the widow of Michael Langlois, 56, of New Lenox and the administrator of his estate, over the Aug. 31 crash that occurred on East Washington Street near Park Road in Joliet Township.

Mary Langlois had filed a lawsuit against Robinson on Sept. 29 that blamed her for causing the crash that killed her husband.

Robinson’s lawsuit alleged she was working for the nonprofit agency Trinity Services on the day of the incident and she was driving a Dodge Caravan that is owned by the agency.

The lawsuit alleged Michael Langlois was driving a Toyota Avalon that crashed into the Dodge Caravan.

Robinson’s lawsuit alleged Michael Langlois drove his vehicle at an “excessive and dangerous rate of speed,” failed to sound his horn and was careless and negligent while driving his vehicle.

Robinson accused Michael Langlois of causing her to suffer “serious personal and pecuniary injuries.”

Her lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages against his estate.

Mary Langlois’ lawsuit alleged Robinson was negligent when she drove at a speed greater than reasonable, failed to reduce her speed to avoid a collision, failed to give an audible warning with a horn and operated the vehicle without keeping a proper lookout.

Mary Langlois’ lawsuit also named Trinity Services as a defendant.

Illinois State Police conducted an investigation of the crash. No charges were filed against Robinson as of Saturday and she was not ticketed.